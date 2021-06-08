LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Breakfast of Champions is celebrating a Louisville boxing legend.
Wheaties is marking 100 years with a box featuring boxer Muhammad Ali.
It is the first in a limited-edition Century Box Series.
The cereal brand said it chose to kick off the series with Ali because of his six core principles of confidence, conviction, dedication, giving, spirituality and respect.
Ali was a three-time world heavyweight boxing titleholder, and an Olympic gold medalist.
The Muhammad Ali Wheaties box will be available at grocery stores starting this month.
