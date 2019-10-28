LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least one local city has already moved its trick-or-treating because of the weather forecast, but many others still haven't made the call.
So how is that decision made? It really comes down to where you live.
For the city of Louisville, that decision is never made by Mayor Greg Fischer. Instead, it's determined at the neighborhood level. Last year, Fisher tweeted "with inclement weather expected on Halloween, I'd encourage neighbors to speak with each other about the best date for a safe, fun trick-or-treat."
Frankfort Police announced Monday that trick-or-treating there will happen on from 6-8 p.m. Saturday. But most places won't be making that decision until later in the week. Last year, St. Matthews made the choice to move trick-or-treating to Oct. 29. They'll be waiting this year too, according to the mayor.
That's the same for many neighborhoods, including Norton Commons. The home owners association will keep an eye on the weather and doesn't expect to make any decisions until Wednesday at the earliest since rain could be falling then too. If moved, it would be to Friday. They're encouraging people keep an eye on social media. That's a good start for most neighborhoods. Individual neighborhood Facebook pages or the Nextdoor app look to be the best resource when it comes to changes and cancellations. On Nextdoor, the treat map shows who will be giving out treats but only if a neighbor is registered and has listed whether they're participating or not.
Across the river, Jeffersonville said trick-or-treating will be Oct. 31, rain or shine. And in Clarksville, the police department makes that decision. So far, ghosts and goblins there will be going door to door on Halloween day too.
Regardless of what mother nature does, many places will be handing out candy rain or shine. The annual Halloween on Hillcrest will continue regardless of the weather. Mall St. Matthews will open its doors to trick-or-treaters from 5-7 p.m. Thursday.
