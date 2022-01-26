LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Twelve candidates filed by the deadline to run for Louisville mayor, the headlining race on a slate of local elections set to be decided later this fall.
Half of the Metro Council’s 26 seats also will be on the ballot, along with key offices such as Jefferson County’s top attorney, sheriff, coroner and clerk. Other races include mayor and council member elections in three independent cities within the county.
Tuesday's deadline for the May 17 primaries applied to a slew of state races -- all 100 seats in the Kentucky House of Representatives and 19 of the state Senate's 38 seats -- as well as Kentucky's six U.S. House seats and the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Rand Paul.
Secretary of State Michael Adams said about 695 people filed for statewide races with his office.
"That's a good sign for democracy that people are wanting to get involved," he said.
The full list of those candidates can be viewed at https://web.sos.ky.gov/CandidateFilings/.
In Louisville, the key local race is for control of the mayor's office. Democratic Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, who is finishing the third consecutive term, cannot seek reelection.
Four Republicans and eight Democrats have filed for the race.
The Democrats who will compete in the May primary are Rev. Tim Findley Jr.; Skylar Beckett Graudick; Craig Greenberg; Colin J. Hardin; Sergio Alexander Lopez; David Nicholson; Anthony Oxendine; and Shameka Parrish-Wright.
The Republican primary contenders are Bill Dieruf; Chartrael Hall; Philip O. Molestina; and Rob Stark Reishman Jr.
The Metro Council’s odd-numbered districts will be on the ballot this year.
Two council incumbents – Republicans Kevin Kramer (District 11) and Anthony Piagentini (D-19) – have no primary challengers, and no Democrats filed to run in their districts. Republican Jeff Hudson also is running unopposed for the 23rd District seat now held by James Peden, who withdrew from the race and is now running for state Senate.
The Metro Council candidates are:
District 1
Incumbent Jessica Green, a Democrat, is not seeking reelection and is a candidate for a Jefferson Circuit Court judgeship. Four Democrats – Ameerah Granger; Kathleen Parks; Richard Whitlock Jr.; and Tammy Hawkins – have filed for the May primary. One Republican, Charlie C. Bell, is that party’s candidate.
District 3
Councilmember Keisha Dorsey is being challenged by Gibran Crook in the Democratic primary; no Republicans filed to run.
District 5
Donna Purvis, incumbent, has two Democratic challengers: Ray Barker and Sherlena Watkins. No Republicans filed.
District 7
No Democrats filed to challenge incumbent Paula McCraney. Michael Parrino is the lone Republican who has entered the race.
District 9
Seven candidates vying to replace Bill Hollander, who is retiring. They include six Democrats – Alison Brotzge-Elder; Andrew Owen; Jack Andrews; Jim Mims; Mike Brooks; and Wynn Simpson – and one Republican, Alexandra Martindale.
District 11
Incumbent Kramer, a Republican, has no challengers.
District 13
Incumbent Mark Fox, a Democrat, has no primary challengers. Dan Seum Jr., son of the longtime state senator, was the only candidate to file on the Republican side.
District 15
Five Democrats filed to replace incumbent Kevin Triplett, who is not running again. Those candidates are Alena Balakos; Cassandra Colo’n; Dan Luckett Jr.; Jennifer Chappell; and Tyler Lamon. No Republicans filed for the race.
District 17
Markus Winkler, the Democratic incumbent, drew no challengers for his primary. Kent Hall and Marvin Odom III will face each other in the Republican primary.
District 19
Republican incumbent Piagentini was the only candidate to file.
District 21
Three candidates filed for the seat held by Nicole George, who isn't running again. They are Republicans Irina Baptiste and Stephen Datillo Jr., and Democrat Betsy Ruhe.
District 23
Republican Hudson is the only candidate.
District 25
Amy Holton Stewart, the Democratic incumbent, has no primary challengers. Republican Khalil “Charlie” Batshon has filed on the GOP side.
For a full list of candidates who filed to run in local Jefferson County races, go to http://elections.jeffersoncountyclerk.org/candidate-reports/.
