LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The New Albany City Council has selected a replacement for a late councilmember who died last month.
Patrick McLaughlin, 64, who served for more than 10 years, died after an illness. He was elected to five consecutive terms as Council President.
The council has selected his wife, Deanna McLaughlin, to serve for the Fourth District in place of her husband.
She said she wants to continue to make improvements and be as involved as she can be in making productive things happen for residents.
McLaughlin will serve for the remainder of her husband's four-year term, which ends in December 2023.
