LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany city councilmember died on Sunday.
Patrick McLaughlin, 64, died after an illness.
Since being elected in 2007, McLaughlin served as the representative for the 4th District in the southern Indiana city.
He was elected to five consecutive terms as Council President.
"The wealth of knowledge, but just the genuine impact he had for the community itself and then I just know that beyond what the city will feel as a loss," Jason Applegate, New Albany City Council vice president, said. "His family is going to be heartbroken."
McLaughlin leaves behind a wife and five children.
He was known for being hands on, a trait validated when he kayaked to get a first-hand view of a small dam on Silver Creek that's considered dangerous.
"He played an instrumental part in leading efforts to improve and expand the New Albany Parks system, enhance the Ohio River Greenway and develop the new City Hall," Adam Dickey, the Floyd County Democratic Party Chair, said in a statement. "He fought for downtown redevelopment, infrastructure improvements, public safety funding and played a critical role in guiding the city through the COVID-19 pandemic."
Dickey also said that McLaughlin bridged political divides to find common ground among councilmembers and the city's administration.
