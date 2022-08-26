LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The wife of a police officer killed in the line of duty will soon lead the Louisville Metro Police Foundation.
Rebecca Grignon-Reker will assume the role of executive director with the retirement of Tracie Shifflet next month.
Grignon-Reker has been the director of community engagement since 2017. Her husband, Peter Grignon, was investigating a hit-and-run on March 23, 2005, when he was shot and killed as he arrived on the scene of the early morning crash to find the suspect's vehicle burning nearby. Moments later, Peter Grignon was confronted by two subjects and shot twice.
"His brothers and sisters [fellow officers] cared for me after Peter was killed," Grignon-Reker said in a news release. "Working with LMPF gives me the opportunity to care for them. I’m especially looking forward to opportunities to connect officers with the community in meaningful ways that create space for empathy and grace."
Shifflett retired from LMPD as a lieutenant over the training academy in 2016, taking on the leadership role for Louisville Metro Police Foundation, which is an independent, private nonprofit.
"I always felt our officers were like my kids," Shifflett said in a news release. "I felt like my work with the Foundation was a way I could truly help them."
According to a news release, the foundation grew from less than $700,000 to $2.4 million during Shifflett's leadership.
