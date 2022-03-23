LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A ceremony Wednesday honored an LMPD officer killed in the line of duty 17 years ago.
Officer Peter Grignon lost his life as he served the Louisville community. His family, friends and fellow officers have gathered every year at his grave in Cave Hill Cemetery to pay tribute to him and his ultimate sacrifice.
NOW | A tribute to Fallen LMPD Officer Peter Grignon is being held at Cave Hill Cemetery. Peter passed away 17 years ago after being shot while responding to a hit-and-run call. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/o5ybr78SLG— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) March 23, 2022
Officer Grignon was investigating a hit-and-run on March 23, 2005 when he was shot and killed as he arrived on the scene of the early morning crash to find the suspect's vehicle burning nearby. Moment's later, Officer Grignon was confronted by two subjects and shot twice.
He was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later.
During Wednesday's ceremony, Grignon's widow, Rebecca, thanked those who served alongside him for their continued support and sacrifice.
"Peter is a hero, but Peter is not a hero for dying," Rebecca Grignon said. "Peter is a hero for putting on the uniform. Peter was killed for wearing what you're wearing, and you guys are my heroes and I want you to know this community loves you."
Grignon had been with LMPD for two years.
After the graveside ceremony, some of those closest to Grignon had another private remembrance ceremony on Accasia Drive, not far from the shooting scene.
