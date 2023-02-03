LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wiffle ball and Pickleball leagues are coming back to downtown Louisville this spring.
League play will be held at the Baird Urban Sports Park at 615 West Main Street.
Due to the increased demand, organizers said there will be 24 teams for Pickleball, double the amount of teams from last year. Wiffle ball will have seven teams. To register a team, click here. The deadline to register is Feb. 24, or when slots fill up.
The Wiffle ball league, managed by Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation, will play on Wednesdays. The Pickleball league, managed by YMCA of Greater Louisville, will play on Thursdays. League play for both sports starts on March 15 and 16 at 5:30 p.m.
Each team will play eight games, with no games the week of April 3 or May 1. Playoff and championship games will end the week of May 17 and 18.
Also back this year, open field and court play will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.