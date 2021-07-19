LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Don't feed the bears.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is reminding people about bear safety as the local population of black bears grows.
The agency distributed a video on social media explaining the warning. Now is the time for young black bears to leave their mothers and start venturing.
This could be in central or even western Kentucky.
"Intentionally feeding bears or allowing them to find anything that smells or tastes like food teaches them to approach home or people looking for more," said Josh Hast, the bear program coordinator for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. "It's also against the law. Bears will defend themselves if you get too close, so don't risk your safety and theirs."
Also, keep trash and pet food in secure buildings. Remove bird feeders when bears are active, and never leave pet food outdoors.
