LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shoes piled up in your closet could help a Louisville family welcome a new child into their home.
The Mathews family — Janna, Joshua and their son, Damon — are looking to expand their family through adoption.
The family has partnered with Funds2Orgs to raise money to pay for the adoption.
This weekend, they're asking anyone with new or gently used shoes to bring them by the family's home in Jeffersontown.
"Everybody wears shoes, everybody has got shoes. Everybody has got shoes in their closet, laying around," said Joshua Mathews.
The shoes will be donated to those in need overseas and the family will earn money based on how many shoes are donated.
"Not only are you helping us with our funds for our adoption, but you're also helping people in a third world country have the shoes that they need and the entrepreneurs there," Janna Mathews said.
Donations can be taken to 2117 Ann Marie Drive in Jeffersontown between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and March 5.
"This has been months and months and we are going to keep going until we raise the funds and then that will fund our adoption," Josh Mathews said.
The family said funds raised through donations to the page will help cover "costs related to domestic adoption, including agency fees, attorney retainer and fees, medical care, and other adoption-related costs."
On Saturday, the family took in several bags of new or gently used shoes in from those who pulled up in front of their house for drop offs. The Mathews said in addition to growing their family, they want to get the word out about the importance of adoption.
"Turnout has been great," Josh Mathews said. "We have had a lot of people that have seen the story come and so far filled the truck with shoes."
The family is now looking to help out a widow or shut-ins, a fundraiser that will also be sponsored to not only help others but get them closer to their goal of having the family they always wanted and giving love to a child who needs it.
"We have a good stable home and we wanted to provide that for another child and we are willing to open our hearts to wherever God is going to take us with this child," Janna Mathews said.
For more information about the Mathews family and to donate to their GoFundMe page, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.