LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has claimed his prize after winning $1,000,000 in the Mega Millions drawing.
According to a news release, the lucky winner presented the ticket at lottery headquarters Dec. 14. His ticket matched the five white ball numbers but not the Mega Ball for the drawing held Dec. 11. The winning numbers were: 19 – 31 – 37 – 55 – 67 and Mega Ball 25.
After state and federal withholdings, he received a check for $710,000.
Lottery officials said the man won the jackpot on a $10 quick pick ticket for five sets of numbers at the Speedway on Shelbyville Road in Middletown. His white ball numbers matched the winning numbers on line B of the ticket.
Speedway will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Tuesday's estimated Mega Millions jackpot is $330 million.
Kentucky Lottery officials said winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize at the lottery headquarters in Louisville.
