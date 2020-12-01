LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers are set to play the University of Louisville Cardinals Tuesday, Dec. 1 at the KFC Yum! Center. WDRB caught up with WKU Men's Basketball Coach Rick Stansbury ahead of tonight's game.
The Cardinals are 3-0 coming into the game. The Hilltoppers are fresh off a loss against the AP Top 25 ranked West Virginia Mountaineers. Senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth sprained his thumb and suffered a hyperextended elbow during the game against West Virginia Friday night. During the interview with WDRB, Stansbury said it's going to be a game time decision on whether Hollingsworth will be back in for tonight's match.
"Even if he's able to go, it's very obvious he's not going to be full speed," Stansbury said.
Stansbury says Hollingsworth has done very little since the injuries as he works on healing. Hollingsworth is averaging 19 points through the first three games of the season. If he is unable to play in tonight's game, Stansbury said, "I gotta do a better job helping some of those younger guys, newer guys come in that game and manage that part of the game without him."
The Cardinals have won the last eight meetings against the Hilltoppers. Stansbury said the game against the Cardinals will not be an easy one, but the Hilltoppers are excited for the opportunity to take on U of L.
Tipoff for the game against the U of L Cardinals is at 6 p.m. in the Yum Center.
