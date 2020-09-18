LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Western Kentucky University will make it possible for some students to attend college for free.
As part of the university's Hilltopper Guarantee Initiative, any freshman from Kentucky who receives Pell Grant assistance and has a 3.0 GPA will be able to attend WKU for free.
To receive the aid, you must fill out the "Free Application for Federal Student Aid."
The aid will be renewable for four years as long as the student meets the academic requirements.
