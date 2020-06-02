LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is charged with attempted murder after police say she attacked her father with a hatchet and left him to bleed to death in his own home.
According to an arrest report, the man told officers he had been sitting in a recliner in his Vine Grove home on Monday when his daughter, 42-year-old Zetta Thompson, came into his home without knocking and started cursing at him. He said she then grabbed a hatchet and began hitting him with it.
Police say she hit him in the head three times. She also hit him in the arm, after he held his arm up to protect himself, according to the arrest report. The report states that she hit him so many times, "it forced him down into the floor, where he curled up to protect his face and head."
The victim told police that Thompson then stole his car, his gun and his cell phone, leaving her father "to bleed to death in his own home," according to the arrest report.
Police say the man never lost consciousness during the attack, despite considerable blood loss, and was able to drive himself 30 minutes to Hardin County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Police spoke with him while he was in the emergency room. They say he had large cuts to his head, right forearm and left hand, and his bandages were soaked with blood. He was eventually flown via helicopter to University Hospital for treatment.
Thompson was arrested by the Meade County Sheriff's Department early Tuesday morning and charged with attempted murder, facilitation of auto theft, facilitation of first-degree burglary, facilitation of gun theft, conspiracy to tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy to theft. She is currently being held in the Meade County Detention Center.
Officers were unable to recover the weapons, but say they did recover the stolen vehicle.
