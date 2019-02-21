LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is accused of intentionally hitting an LMPD officer with her car.
A not guilty charge was entered for Ashley Allen in court Thursday. She was there to face a long list of charges including assault of a police officer and wanton endangerment.
According to an arrest report, officers were called to Taylor Boulevard near Iroqouis Park on Wednesday. Witnesses say Allen was asleep in a car outside a home. Two officers were walking toward the car, when Allen sped off.
One officer suffered minor injuries, after the car ran over his foot. Police started to chase her, and that's when Allen crashed the car into a fence and tree. She was arrested, after she tried to run away.
