LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A two-vehicle collision ended in a fatality in Adair County on Thursday, Kentucky State Police said.
Two vehicles crashed head-on while driving on KY 92, eight miles east of Columbia, around 10:16 a.m.
According to police, 26-year-old Michael Scott was driving west on KY 92 in a 1995 GMC Sierra truck as 87-year-old Mimi Bairstow was traveling east in a 2006 Ford Explorer.
The vehicles collided at the centerline of the roadway.
Bairstow, of Glens Fork, was pronounced dead at the scene by Adair County Coroner's Office. Scott was airlifted to University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington with life-threatening injuries.
KSP is investigating the collision.
