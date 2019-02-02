LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed on Dixie Highway on Saturday.
Police say the accident was reported in the 4600 block of Dixie Highway, near Gagel Avenue, around 7:45 p.m.
A woman believed to be in her 30s or early 40s left a McDonald's and crossed Dixie Highway where there is no crosswalk to get to a bus stop when she was hit, police say.
She was pronounced deceased, but it is unclear whether or not she was transported to a hospital first.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and say no charges have been filed at this point. Dixie Highway remains closed in both directions between Gagel Avenue and Heaton Road.
WDRB has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
