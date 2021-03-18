LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Body camera video went viral last month when Hodgenville's police chief hugged a suspect at the end of a chase.
Now, the woman being embraced faces felony charges.
Police say they chased Latrece Curry through Green County at speeds near 90 miles per hour. Then officers say Curry stopped in a Save-A-Lot with her hands up.
Chief James Richardson saw her afraid and gave her a hug.
Court records show Curry is charged with wanton endangerment and reckless driving. If convicted, she could spend five years behind bars.
