LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman showed up at a gas station near Poplar Level Road Saturday evening with a gunshot wound.
LMPD Sixth Division officers were called to the Circle K gas station in the 6200 block of Shepherdsville Road, near Poplar Level Road, on a report of a shooting around 7 p.m., according to a news release.
On scene, officers found the woman who had been shot in her leg and hand, according to LMPD spokesperson Matthew Sanders. Police believe that the female was shot near the gas station and drove there for help.
Sanders said she was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with "serious, but non-life threatening injuries."
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department's tip line at 574-LMPD.
