LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part of National Turnpike was blocked off for several hours due to a fatal morning crash on Saturday.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. on National Turnpike near Fairdale Road. Police say a Ford Expedition was traveling southbound in the right lane on National Turnpike, when the driver veered left and spun out. The driver tried to regain control, but then crossed into the northbound lanes, hit a curb and then hit the corner of a building.
EMS took a female driver and a male passenger to the hospital. The driver died at the hospital. The passenger's injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The road reopened around 4:30 a.m.. LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.