LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dixie Highway has reopened south of the Snyder Freeway, after a fatal head-on crash Monday morning.
Louisville Metro Police say in a release that the crash happened about 7:30 a.m. on Dixie Highway at Bowen Avenue, which is just south of Watson Lane.
A woman driving southbound on Dixie Highway crossed the median into the northbound lanes and hit another passenger vehicle. The woman driving of the southbound vehicle died at the scene.
The driver of the northbound vehicle was taken by ambulance to University Hospital with injuries police say are not considered life-threatening.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
