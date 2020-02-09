LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A woman who was severely injured when her home in Grayson County, Kentucky, exploded has died, her family said Saturday.
Angela Young, 41, died after suffering severe burns in the Jan. 29 home explosion, according to a Facebook post on the page "Angela and Jo's Well-being Updates" on Saturday.
"Angela Young has passed," the post says. "We are taking it the best we can. We ask that you don't attempt to contact my Mamaw or Papaw through the phone as they need time to cope. I would appreciate it if you also left any messages/calls to me to a minimum."
Young was inside her house with her daughter Johanna, 7, when the explosion occurred. Investigators said the home's furnace malfunctioned hours after a worker refilled the propane.
Young's son, AJ Scanlon, told WDRB News the day after the explosion that his mother shielded his sister from the initial blast, "which would have been a shockwave and some violent heat," he said
Young was being treated for burns on 80% of her body at University Hospital in Louisville and was expected to be in a medically induced coma for several weeks.
"She's got a full body cast on her," Scanlon said Jan. 30. "Only thing you can see is her face, which is all puffed up from the burns."
Johanna was treated for minor burns to her back and released from the hospital.
Family members said they noticed the odor of gas after the home's propane tank was refilled on Jan. 29. An employee from Midwest Propane, the company that refilled the tank, also reported smelling gas. When Young's father found out, he turned off the gas and furnace. Later in the day, Young and Johanna made a quick stop at the house and were about to leave when it blew up.
WDRB News reached out to Midwest Propane in the days following the explosion but was told "no comment."
Related Stories:
- Grayson County woman in medically-induced coma after shielding daughter from fiery house explosion
- Mom and daughter burned in Grayson County were leaving house before it exploded
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.