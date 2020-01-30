MILLWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a Grayson County mother and her 7-year-old daughter who were burned in a house explosion Wednesday night is releasing more details on their conditions.
Angela Young, 41, has burns on 80% of her body and will be in a medically-induced coma for several weeks. Johanna, 7, was treated for minor burns to her back and is back home with her grandparents.
The house was leveled in the explosion, with debris scattered all over the front yard. A child's backpack still hangs on the front door knob before it was blown off the house during the blast. Investigators said the home's furnace malfunctioned hours after a worker refilled the propane.
"It's a mix of emotions of worry, anger and confusion," said AJ Scanlon, who is trying to make sense of what happened to his mom and little sister.
Family members have been able to piece more information together after speaking with the injured child in the hospital.
"They were actually inside the house when the gas went off. My mom shielded her from the initial blast, which would have been a shockwave and some violent heat," Scanlon said. "She's got a full body cast on her. Only thing you can see is her face, which is all puffed up from the burns."
Doctors said she'll be in the hospital for the next three to four months and worst case, up to a year.
"If she wasn't sedated, she would go into shock from the amount of pain she'd be feeling," Scanlon said. "Her nerves are burned. Everything on her is burned. It's hard to even recognize her, really."
Scanlon, who's only 15 years old, said his mom has a 50/50 chance of survival.
"The first thing that comes to mind is who's to blame?" Scanlon said. "But that's something I don't want to talk about on camera, because that's legal stuff."
WDRB News reached out to Midwest Propane, but was told "no comment."
