LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Two women are dead after a crash in Valley Station early Friday.
It happened just after 5 a.m. Friday morning at Dixie Highway and Valley Station Road. Officials tell WDRB the vehicle hit a utility pole.
Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was rushed to University Hospital but died from her injuries. No one else was in the car.
The LMPD traffic unit is investigating.
This story will be updated as we learn more information.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.