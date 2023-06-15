LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homeless, addicted to drugs and formerly incarcerated. A local home is opening its doors to women in need.
The Women of Worth Transition and Finishing Center in south Louisville is being prepared to house and help women who are on the road to recovery.
"The Women of Worth Transition and Finishing Center is a home, a safe place for women who are transitioning from drug addiction, homelessness, incarceration or abuse," said Founder and CEO Juanita Rutledge
Right now, administrators are getting the house ready for the women they will serve.
"They have had to transition from a detox facility before they come here to Women of Worth," Rutledge said.
Rutledge is the president of the organization, and is uniquely qualified to help women who are in recovery.
"I personally have experienced incarceration. I have experienced addiction to crack cocaine," she said. "I'm not talking from a book, from paperwork, I'm talking from experience. I walked in your shoes, I know where you are every step of the way that you are, I have been."
Wanda Fawbush will run the finishing center. She said the women coming to them have been through drugs, addiction, abuse and sex trafficking.
"The finishing center is the part where we teach the women personal development etiquette, helping them with self-esteem," Fawbush said.
Rutledge said the house is just about ready to open its doors to those in need, but they're missing one thing.
"What we do need ASAP, an emergency situation, are the beds for the women," she said.
Women of Worth is a nonprofit, faith-based recovery transitional housing program for women, created in 2019, that offers 12-24-month trauma-informed programs for women age 18 or older.
