LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A worker died Tuesday after a construction accident at Waggener High School.
A spokesperson for Jefferson County Public Schools said a worker from a roofing contractor fell through the roof of the school.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Fredy Godoy-Mendoza, 40, died just after 5 p.m. of blunt force/cloesd head injury. Deputy Coroner Scott Russ said Godoy-Mendoza "appears to have stepped in a weak spot in the roof, falling approximately 12 feet inside the building/gyn. Russ ruled the death an accident
JCPS is observing Spring Break this week, so here was no interruption of classes at the school. OHSA is investigating.
Godoy-Mendoza lived in Cincinnati.
