LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are investigating after a construction worker died after an incident in southern Indiana Monday morning.
The worker from Dan Cristiani Excavating was trapped when a trench collapsed around 9:20 a.m.
He was rescued by fire and EMS and taken to a Louisville hospital where he died, according to the Clarksville Fire Department, a town of Clarksville spokesperson and a representative of the excavating company.
The trench was dug on McKinley Avenue near Carter Avenue. Workers had dug a hole in the street as part of work to move water and sewer lines in the area.
A spokesperson for the Clarksville-based excavating company said trenching operations are suspended during the investigation into Monday's incident.
"At the start of the week, we had a tragic accident occur at one of our job sites that resulted in the death of a team member," a statement from the company read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and our DC team as we all navigate this heartbreaking tragedy."
The worker's name has not yet been released. Because he died in Louisville, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office will identify him.
This story may be updated.
