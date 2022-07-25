LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A unique game draws hundreds of people to Germantown each year. This year marked the 52nd World Championship Dainty Contest.
Players of the old-time Schnitzelburg street game use a broom handle to flip a peg off the ground then swat it in mid-air. Whoever's peg flies the farthest wins the trophy. Whoever's peg travels forward the least gets a basket of lemons. The championship is reserved for people aged 45 and older.
Organizers said 170 people entered to compete this year, giving it their best shot. The championship providing quite the show for bystanders. Some in attendance are newcomers to Louisville and witnessed Dainty for the first time.
"This is incredible," said Lazarus. "I knew a little bit about it, we had seen some stuff online, didn't know it was going to be like this though. This is special."
Long-timers who make it a point to play every year were excited to see new features like a batting cage added to the Dainty Fest this year.
"I really like it. I wish I knew they had a batting cage so I could've come over to practice a little bit," said Dan Kauffmann, who has been playing in the Dainty contest for nearly 20 years. "I think it'll all help attract younger people that you get involved in it, you don't have to wait until you're 45."
Plenty of people, however, are still looking forward to the day when they can officially compete.
"I can't wait to play! I've got some years, But I plan to play," said Lazarus.
