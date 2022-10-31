LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Writer and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $5.7 million to the Louisville Urban League.
According to a news release from the Louisville Urban League, it's one of the largest gifts in the league's 102-year history.
"We're honored and grateful that Ms. Scott and her team have recognized the Urban League's value and impact on the community," said Sadiqa Reynolds, outgoing president and CEO of the league, in a statement. "By placing racial equity and social justice at the forefront of her philanthropic mission, Ms. Scott is shining a much-needed spotlight on the nation's structural and institutional limitations and helping to build a stronger, more resilient society for everyone. And she is doing it in such a way, as to show her support of and respect for Black leadership."
The Louisville Urban League is one of 25 national Urban League affiliates around the nation that received similar donations from Ms. Scott.
According to a report by the Lexington Herald Leader, the Lexington affiliate received $1 million from Scott.
Last week, Jefferson County Public Schools announced that the district had received $20 million from Scott. That donation -- also the largest gift from a single party in JCPS' history -- will be used to improve schools in Louisville's west end, according to JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio.
Related stories:
- JCPS to use $20M gift from MacKenzie Scott to narrow equity gap in west Louisville schools
- West Louisville embraces $20 million gift to JCPS as an investment in the community
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.