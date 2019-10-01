LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was mauled to death by two family dogs in the Newburg neighborhood.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for LMPD, the attack took place shortly before 9 a.m. in the 4800 block of Brenda Drive, located in a subdivision behind Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
Police say the boy was attacked by rottweilers that were owned by the family. The dogs have been taken from the home.
It was an emotional scene, with at least one person heard crying. EMS was dispatched to that location, but no one was transported.
"It's a very devastating thing that's happened here, and obviously our prayers go out to the family of this child," Mitchell said.
A spokeswoman for Louisville Metro Animal Services says the agency has representatives on the scene, but deferred all questions to LMPD.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
