LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A 2-year-old girl has died in an apparent drowning.
LMPD officers were called to a home in the 7800 block of St. Andrews Church Road around 10:00 Sunday night.
Officers found the girl unresponsive in the pool. She was taken to Norton Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
LMPD says the girl was in the pool with two other pre-teens.
Investigators don't believe the two-year-old or the pre-teens lived at the home where they were swimming.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is now investigating.
