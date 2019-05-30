LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 101-year-old veteran wants to help spread the word about Operation Bravo-Zulu.
The event is a reunion for WWII veterans planned for 75th anniversary of D-Day on June 6, 2019.
WWII veteran Ernie Micka is still active and wants to get as many of his fellow vets to the event as possible.
"We left a lot of buddies back there, but with this Honor Flight, I'm getting to meet a few new buddies," he said.
Micka was on a recent Honor Flight that took World War II veterans to Washington.
Next week, Honor Flight Bluegrass plans to honor America's greatest generation with Operation Bravo-Zulu music and entertainment from the 1940s. The event will feature honored guest and 95-year-old WWII Medal of Honor recipient, Hershel "Woody" Williams. The public is invited to attend.
Organizer Wayne Hettinger said the event will include more than 102 WWII veterans who have said they plan to attend.
"This is a chance to come and meet and greet history once in a lifetime," Hettinger said.
Operation Bravo-Zulu is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Louisville Memorial Auditorium. Each WWII veteran that attends will be presented with commemorative gifts. Organizers want WWII vets to know they are welcome at the event. To RSVP, call (859)-433-6495 or email HonorFlightBluegrass@gmail.com
