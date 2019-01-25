SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) – A man killed on Interstate 65 North near Sellersburg early Friday was trying to help his daughter after she ran out of fuel.
According to a news release from Indiana State Police, 73-year-old Earl Gresham was trying to cross all six lanes of the interstate just after 4 a.m. Friday when he was hit by a Toyota Camry in the middle northbound lane of I-65. After being hit by the Camry, police believe Gresham may have also been hit by a semi-truck that continued driving.
No further information about the semi-truck is available at this time.
An Indiana State Trooper had already stopped to assist the woman at the 12.4 mile marker when her father was hit.
According to the release, two other troopers were stopped at the 11.8 mile marker, waiting for a tow truck to remove a vehicle after its driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated. That’s where police say Gresham, who is from New Albany, stopped his vehicle and began crossing the southbound and northbound lanes.
The crash remains under investigation.