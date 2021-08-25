LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Y-Now, a program of YMCA Safe Place Services, is looking for volunteers to mentor at-risk youth and teenagers who have an incarcerated parent.
Volunteers are needed in every area of Y-Now, including mentors who will listen and provide encouragement, support and stability.
The Y-Now program pairs each child or teen with a trained mentor. The program includes structured group meetings twice a month. There are also activities like fundraisers, trips, community service projects, an overnight lock-in and a graduation celebration.
The deadline for mentor applicants is Sept. 13, while required mentor training takes places from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 18. For youth applicants, the deadline to apply is Sept. 17, and the YNOW Camp-Retreat is Oct. 1-3.
For more information:
Interested mentors should contact YNOW Volunteer Coordinator Mattie Eubank at meubank@ymcalouisville.org or 502-855-6107.
For youth referrals, please contact YNOW Case Manager Philip Johnson at pjohnson@ymcalouisville.org or 502-635-4394.
