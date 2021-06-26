LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Times are tough for many area businesses, but there are lessons still to be learned for up-and-coming businessmen and women.
That's the idea behind a youth pop-up shop held in Louisville.
The "Millennial Kickback" pop-up shop held in The Unity Palace Event Center Saturday featured 30-plus vendors ages 13 to 22.
"Hair care products, homemade hair care products, homemade skincare products and there are people who sell food - anything you can think of is in here," said Jah'Maia Bowen, 19, who sells custom and personalized ashtrays and headed the event.
"A lot of people don't know there are a lot of young African American entrepreneurs in Louisville," she said.
Young people like her set up shop and showcase their inventions and products in a real business environment.
"This is just really getting people out of their comfort zone and getting them seen by the city," said Bowen.
Kennedy Whitfield, owner of KW Apothecary sells desserts, teas and a line of herbs and spices.
"It's always good to be in a creative space," said Whitfield.
She said she is learning a lot from the crash course in business.
"You can always work inside, but once you get in that space to where you're actually producing and having customers, you need that environment,” she added.
In Louisville, a little over 2% of businesses are Black owned. City data shows Black people make up about a quarter of the city's population.
Bowen says despite her age, she's still a boss, and each vendor who sold their products at the pop-up event plays a key role in the U.S. economy.
"We're trying. We're in the league, we're in the race,” said Bowen, who also hopes the event will help other entrepreneurs get their start.
