LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Soldiers from Fort Knox paid tribute Tuesday to President Zachary Taylor, 236 years after he was born.
This wreath-laying ceremony was held at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery in Louisville. The U.S. military lays a wreath, provided by the White House, at the gravesite of former presidents on their birthday.
Taylor was the nation's 12th president and grew up in Louisville before joining the Army in 1808.
"We are here to recognize his service to our nation," Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos said. "He was a selfless servant who served nearly 40 years in the military before being elected president of the United States."
Taylor was sworn into office in 1849 and served as president for 16 months before he died in 1850.
