LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zoneton Firefighters spent hours in single digital temperatures battling three different fires early Christmas Eve.
“No sooner than we got to the mop up stage with one fire, we’d be dispatched to another working fire. And the same happened again with a third fire.” said Deputy Chief/Fire Marshal Tracey Key.
Shepherdsville, Nichols and Okolona firefighters helped Zoneton respond to three outbuilding or shed fires. Two fires were near West Blue Lick Road, and the other was in the Hillview area.
Firefighters spent at least five hours in the elements Key said.
"Firefighting is very difficult in this kind of weather. Response times are slower because of road conditions. Walking conditions are treacherous. Firefighters get their gear soaked and then it freezes making it difficult to move around. And the energy drain on firefighters is significantly higher. Responder hypothermia is a very big concern too,” Key said.
No injuries were reported. One fire was believed to be caused by electrical issues. The other two are still under investigation.
Key said fires often happen in the worst weather. “Holiday time is no time to have your life disrupted by a fire. Please double and triple check your property for fire hazards. Ask yourself if this doesn’t look safe – if it doesn’t, fix it now, because there are no do-overs once a fire happens.”
