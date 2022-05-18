LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and state Sen. Morgan McGarvey made a campaign stop in Louisville Wednesday afternoon.
Beshear announced his full support for McGarvey to take over the U.S. representative seat belonging to John Yarmuth.
The 3rd Congressional District, which includes most of Jefferson County, has represented by Yarmuth since his election in 2006. The eight-term incumbent announced his decision to not seek a ninth term in October.
McGarvey, the Democratic floor leader in the state Senate, carried 63.3% of the vote and a 21,974-vote lead over state Rep. Attica Scott, D-Louisville, with all precincts reporting Tuesday, according to preliminary results from the Jefferson County Clerk's Office.
The two politicians talked about recruiting the right candidate who will do the best job for Kentucky. McGarvey pointed blame at Republicans and their redistricting plan.
"The Republicans hid their redistricting plans until the very last minute in January," McGarvey said. "They passed it through in one week, gave everyone one week just to decide to run. And so we had candidates recruited who were drawn out of districts."
On the Republican side of the race, McGarvey will face Stuart Ray in the general election in November.
Ray narrowly beat Rhonda Palazzo for the Republican nomination. She has since requested a recanvas.
