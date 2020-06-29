LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The outcome of the U.S. Senate Democratic primary in Jefferson County may be known sooner than originally expected.
Jefferson County results from the June 23 primary were expected to be released by 6 p.m. Tuesday, but elections officials now plan to post vote tallies around 10 a.m. CLICK HERE to review the latest election results.
It's not yet known when results from other counties will be released; Secretary of State Michael Adams Tweeted unofficial results from Fleming, Wayne and Floyd on Monday, and from Johnson County on Saturday.
In those counties, former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath was leading Charles Booker, a freshman state legislator from Louisville, and Mike Brohier, a farmer who ran as an outsider. McGrath has the support of establishment Democrats, including U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
But Booker has surged in recent weeks, and the race likely hinges on turnout from the state's largest counties -- Jefferson and Fayette. Booker began gaining ground after receiving endorsements from both major Kentucky newspapers, former Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes and the members of the liberal wing of the party such as Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
He also appeared at the racial justice protests downtown.
This year's election results were delayed because of the number of absentee ballots that were cast. The state allowed widespread mail-in absentee voting because of the coronavirus pandemic. All absentee ballots had to be postmarked by primary election day and received by county clerks' offices by June 27 to be counted. But in-person voting was also allowed, and many Kentuckians voted in person.
