LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three members of the Louisville Metro Council won their primaries, including one incumbent who narrowly held off his challenger.
Two other newcomers won council primaries and face no opposition in the November general election, paving their way to join the city's legislative body.
In all, there were six competitive races from the June 23 primaries. The Jefferson County Board of Elections released results on Tuesday.
District 2
Incumbent Barbara Shanklin, who has served on the council since its inception in 2003, took 52% of the vote in a four-way Democratic primary for the district that takes in Newburg and Buechel. She will face Republican Folly Aboussa in the fall general election.
District 4
Jecorey Arthur beat six other candidates in the Democratic primary for the seat representing downtown and nearby neighborhoods held by Barbara Sexton Smith, who was not seeking reelection.
Arthur garnered 259 more votes than Robert Bell.
He faces no opposition in the general election.
District 8
Democrat Cassie Chambers Armstrong easily won in a three-person field for the Highlands-area seat held by Brandon Coan, who didn't seek another term.
She took 62% of the vote and has no challenger in November.
District 10
Incumbent Pat Mulvihill edged past Ryan Fenwick by 97 votes in the Democratic primary for the central Louisville district that takes in the Louisville Zoo.
Mulvihill, who was first elected to the council in 2015, has no challenger in the November election.
District 18
Mera Kathryn Corlett won in a three-person Democratic primary for the eastern Louisville district that's bounded largely by Taylorsville and LaGrange roads east of the Watterson Expressway.
She took nearly 50% of the vote and will face incumbent Republican Marilyn Parker in November.
District 20
Stuart Benson, who has been on the council since 2003, cruised past Wyatt Allison in the Republican primary for the eastern Louisville seat, taking 81% of the vote. He has no Democratic opposition in the fall.
