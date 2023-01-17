FILE - Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., right, speaks as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., listens during a news conference on the House Jan. 6 Committee, on June 9, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Banks, a combative defender of former President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, launched a campaign for the U.S. Senate seat from Indiana being given up by fellow Republican Mike Braun. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)