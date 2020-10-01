Papa John's is an international brand, built in Louisville, by Louisvillians. Now they're moving their headquarters to Georgia, citing Atlanta's deep and diverse talent pool.
What does that say about Louisville's talent pool?
This should be a wake-up call.
Louisville must improve educational outcomes. Business leaders of all political stripes are backing Yes 4 JCPS. This issue on the ballot will help our schools move ahead.
For too long, students who need more support haven't gotten it. Black families in particular have been underserved by our schools and have experienced decades of underemployment.
That's wrong and unsustainable.
When we invest in students, we will develop a diverse, dependable workforce where businesses are excited to invest, expand and grow.
This year, JCPS is educating 98,000 students in extraordinary circumstances. Teachers are truly frontline workers in a pandemic. But they can't do it alone.
Voting yes on the tax levy question on the back of your ballot will mean the average homeowner in Louisville pays about $2 a week extra. The payoff will be enormous.
I trust Dr. Marty Pollio's plan for improvement. For the first time, the Board of Education has passed a resolution saying where the money will be spent - an important accountability measure.
I urge you to join the business community and vote Yes for JCPS!
I'm Jim Lancaster, and that's my Point of View.