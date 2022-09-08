LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three swimmers from the University of Louisville were named to the 2022-23 U.S. National Team by USA Swimming.
Gabi Albiero, Zach Harting and Kelsi Worrell Dahlia were selected by the national governing body of the sport, according to a news release.
Albiero competed in the 100-meter butterfly for Team USA this summer in the Duel in the Pool in Australia. Harting was a 2020 Tokyo Olympian and qualified in the 200-meter butterfly.
Worrell, who competes in the 100-meter butterfly, won a gold medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics.
The U.S. National Team includes 99 athletes.
"This year's National Team roster features a good mix of veteran presence and emerging talent," USA Swimming National Team Managing Director Lindsay Mintenko said in a news release.
