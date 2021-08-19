LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six University of Kentucky football players are charged with burglary and one with wanton endangerment after an incident at a residence on March, 6, 2021, according to a news release from Lexington police.
The charges stem from an investigation of a party at a private residence at a location that police did not disclose. The police statement alleges that three players "entered the residence uninvited and were asked to leave. The individuals became upset and threatened they would return."
Later, according to the release, the three came back, with three more players. "The group forced their way into the residence. One suspect was observed pointing a firearm at a victim."
That suspect is Vito Tisdale, a sophomore safety from Bowling Green, who is facing a first-degree wanton endangerment charge, along with a first-degree burglary charge.
The others, all charged with first-degree burglary, are:
- Reuben “RJ” Adams, redshirt freshman guard from Woodbridge, Virginia
- Robert “Jutahn” McClain, sophomore running back from Fairfield, Ohio.
- Andru Phillips, redshirt freshman defensive back from Mauldin, South Carolina
- Earnest Sanders IV, redshirt freshman receiver from Beecher, Michigan.
- Joel Williams, sophomore defensive back from Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said he has been aware of the incident since March and that the players were withheld from team activities during a university disciplinary review.
“I am aware of the situation that arose today," he said. "Out of respect for the legal process, I cannot comment on the charges. We have been aware of this matter since March, as we withheld the players from team activities while a student conduct review was held. Based on the outcome of the review, the players returned to activity in June. We are evaluating the current situation as we receive more information.”
The UK athletic department released a one-sentence statement: "The institution and athletics department take these matters very seriously. We are closely evaluating this issue before determining next steps."
Williams played in nine games last season with three tackles. McClain had 16 carries for 62 yards. Tisdale had 20 tackles in 10 games, including six in UK’s bowl win over North Carolina State. Adams, Sanders and Phillips redshirted last season.
Williams, Adams, McClain were ranked four-star recruits by at least one scouting service.
