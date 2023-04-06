LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- El Ellis, who just over 3 weeks ago said he would place his name in the NBA Draft while keeping his college eligibility and exploring those options, now will enter the transfer portal and leave the University of Louisville, he tells On3sports.com.
The 6-foot-3 senior led Louisville in scoring last season at 17.7 points per game while dishing out a team-high 4.4 assists per game.
At the time he announced for the draft, Ellis said in a social media post, "To Coach KP, the staff and also my teammates, thank you for everything. This past year meant more to me than you could ever imagine. Card Nation: Thank you for the support you all showed through a tough time. Playing for Louisville these past two years meant more to me than people know. I played every minute of every game like it was my last."
Ellis can go through the draft process, get input on his likely draft position from league sources, then make a decision whether to remain in the draft or go back to school.
After the Cards lost to Boston College in the ACC Tournament to finish a 4-28 season, Ellis told WDRB: "It just really hit home, like that it should be my last time playing this jersey and, like, this program meant everything to me you now? Coming here, KP gave me a chance to show how well of a player I was, and I just felt like, just a disappointing season, you know?”
He is now the seventh player from last season's Louisville team to enter the transfer portal, joining Sydney Curry, Roosevelt Wheeler, Jae'lyn Withers, Fabio Basili, Devin Lee and Kamari Lands.
