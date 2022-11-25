Against the Spread | 4 WDRB staffers take UK, 1 picks U of L in Governor's Cup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If Scott Satterfield and the University of Louisville football team are looking for more bulletin board material for the Cards' Governor's Cup game at Kentucky on Saturday, the WDRB Sports staff is here to help.
By special request, all five staffers picked that game this week — and John Lewis, Griffin Gonzalez, Tom Lane and Eric Crawford all recommend taking the Wildcats and giving the Cards the 2 1/2 points.
Only I disagree, and after going 0-3 last week, I sit in last in the contest. You have been warned.
Play on.
John Lewis
- Week 12 Bankroll: $1,500
- Week 12 Picks: Lost $200, hitting on Troy, losing on Ohio State and Georgia/UK
- Week 13 Bankroll: $1,300
Week 13 Picks:
- $150 on Purdue -10 1/2 vs Indiana, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- "IU is playing for a bucket, but Purdue is playing for a spot in the Big Ten championship (only if Iowa loses Saturday). The Brohm Squad is more than ready to cover the spread in Bloomington."
- $50 on Kentucky -2 1/2 vs. Louisville, Saturday, 3 p.m.
- "This could be the closest Governor's Cup matchup we've seen in awhile. I like UK to win 21-18 and cover the 2.5 (although as you can see from my bet, I'm not supremely confident)."
- $100 on Western Kentucky -7.5 at Florida Atlantic, Saturday, Noon.
- "WKU wraps up the season with a chance to earn a spot in the CUSA title game. FAU's defense has struggled, and WKU quarterback Austin Reed could have a field day in Florida."
Griffin Gonzalez
- Week 12 Bankroll: $881.06
- Week 12 Picks: Lost $100 on Michigan State in three-team parlay
- Week 13 Bankroll: $781.06
Week 13 Picks: Three-leg Parlay $400 +366 to win $1865.88
"I need this."
- Michigan at Ohio State (OSU Moneyline), Saturday, Noon. -310
- Louisville at Kentucky, Saturday, 3 p.m. (Kentucky -2 1/2) -118
- Purdue at Indiana, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. (Indiana +10 1/2) -110.
Tom Lane
- Week 12 Bankroll: $375
- Week 12 Picks: Won $375 on Louisville
- Week 13 Bankroll: $750
Week 13 Picks:
- Kentucky (-2 1/2) vs. Louisville, Saturday, 3 p.m.
- "Even though the teams are trending in opposite directions, I can't get the last couple years out of my head."
- Indiana (+10 1/2) vs. Purdue, Saturday 3:30 p.m.
- Michigan (+8) at Ohio State, Saturday, noon.
Eric Crawford
- Week 12 Bankroll: $625
- Week 12 Picks: Won $100 with Auburn and Kentucky
- Week 13 Bankroll: $725
Week 13 Picks:
- $200 on Kentucky to cover the 2 1/2 against Louisville, Saturday, 3 p.m.
- "The Wildcats have won the last three by more than 30, are playing at home, and may be a bit healthier. Am going to have to see Louisville match up physically before I'll have more faith in what has been an impressive turnaround this season."
- $100 on Ole Miss to cover the 1 1/2 vs Mississippi State, Thursday, 7 p.m.
- "This one is a tad risky because rumors have been flying about Lane Kiffin, but the Rebels are better and should be able to beat the number here."
- (Editor's Note: Mississippi State won, 24-22, and Kiffin said that he expects to return as the Ole Miss coach.)
- $100 on Washington to cover the 2 at Washington State, Saturday, 10:30 p.m.
- "(Washington quarterback) Michael Penix will get the job done here."
Rick Bozich
- Week 12 Bankroll: $775
- Week 12 Picks: Lost $275 on Michigan State, UCLA, Minnesota
- Week 13 Bankroll: $500
Week 13 Picks:
- $100 on Louisville (+2 1/2) at Kentucky, Saturday, noon.
- "The Cards' defense has been stifling over what was supposed to be the tougher part of their schedule. The seniors are tired of being beaten down by UK. The Wildcats have slipped from No. 7 in the nation to just another 6-5 teams, which has already lost three times at home."
- $100 on Indiana (+10 1/2) vs. Purdue, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- "This is a tricky game to pick without knowing what Purdue has to play for. If Iowa beats Nebraska on Friday, the Boilermakers cannot win the Big Ten West. If the Hawkeyes lose, Purdue has everything to play for. I expect Iowa to win and Purdue's motivation to drop."
- $100 on USC (-4) vs. Notre Dame, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
- "The Trojans are on the fringe of the national playoff with their No. 6 ranking — and they won't let it slip away against the Irish."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.