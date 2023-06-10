LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ballard softball has made history.
The Bruins defeated Henderson County, 12-4, on Saturday at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky to win the Kentucky High School Athletic Association state championship. They only had a 6-4 lead after the fifth inning but scored six runs in the sixth to pull away.
Ballard became the first back-to-back state champion since Greenwood in 2007-08 and are only the third school in history to do so.
And just like that…..BACK TO BACK!!!! pic.twitter.com/fi2EKI718W— Ballard Fastpitch (@BallardSoftball) June 10, 2023
The Bruins got out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning after a dropped fly ball and sacrifice fly. The lead grew to 5-0 when Henderson tried throwing a runner out and then an error on a grounder.
But Henderson got back into it in the third inning with a few hits and some mistakes by Ballard. The Bruins' lead was 5-4 heading into the fourth inning.
A wild throw from Henderson in an attempt to throw to home allowed Ballard to extend the lead to 6-4 in the fifth inning.
But in the following inning, the bats came alive for the Bruins.
Ballard made it an 12-4 advantage after an RBI triple from Emory Donaldson, a 2-run single from Lilli Koch and a Kady Dennis' 2-run single.
Donaldson went 4-4 and Dennis was 3-4 to lead the Bruins behind the plate while Brooke Gray gave up four hits and had 10 strikeouts in the circle.
In the last two seasons, Ballard has only lost one game and end this season with a 36-1 record. Ballard also is the fourth straight Jefferson County Public Schools softball state champion.
This story will be updated.
Related Stories:
- Ballard softball adding up wins as they keep a superstition alive
- State champion Ballard softball runs win streak to 41, eyes state record and more
- Ballard softball completes undefeated season, wins state championship
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.