BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state football 3A championship game will match a pair of unbeatens who've been at the top of the rankings all year.
Christian Academy of Louisville taking on Bardstown. Both 14-0. Bardstown has won four state titles in football, but it's been a while.
2001 was the last of the four. And this year's group has been on a two-year quest to bring back another one.
The Tigers have gone 26-1 over the last two seasons with last year's six-point loss in the region final to Glasgow helping drive this year's group.
"I think it helped out a lot," said head coach David Clark. "I think last year's success and the way it ended really motivated the kids to work harder in the weight room and prepare harder for this upcoming season."
One of the smallest Tigers has been the main engine.
"He is a special kid," said Clark. "We call him the unicorn because he's 5 foot 5, 145 pounds and the things he does on the football field are just unreal."
Junior running back TyTy Williams has amassed over 2,200 yards and 31 touchdowns from scrimmage.
"He's everything to the team," said senior receiver Shannon Tonge. "He's the backbone to the team and we're all just the arms and legs that come together as one."
"The coaches say I can do anything on the field," said Williams. "I believe it."
Capping off those touchdowns is junior kicker Tate Blincoe, a very welcome addition from the girls soccer team with 42 extra points and a field goal.
"She's a football player and that's the way she's treated and that's the way she wants to be treated," said Clark. "I think she's opened some eyes to maybe some kids who didn't think they had the opportunity to play football to be able to and show them, you know, girl power they can do it."
"That's like one of the reasons I wanted to play," said Blincoe. "Like show girls that they can do whatever they want. So it's really exciting."
And she said the guys on the team have been very welcoming.
"Yea, they're all good friends of mine and stuff, so they're great teammates.
"She's a crazy athlete, she's a crazy athlete," said Tonge. "She's a great player. I don't know how she does it. She's an all-around great player.
The Tigers hope she gets to add to her point total Saturday. It's a noon start against the Centurions for the 3A title.
