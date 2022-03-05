LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine played giant killer Saturday night in Lynchburg, Virginia. The Knights took down the ASUN's dominant program on their home floor, beating Liberty 53-50. That ended the Flames three-year reign as conference tournament champions and sent Bellarmine into the ASUN title game.
As a bonus, the Knights will get to host that game Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Freedom Hall after Jacksonville upended Jacksonville State on the road, 54-51. Both Bellarmine and Jacksonville finished second in their divisions, but Bellarmine won the only regular season meeting between the two, 76-73 in overtime at Freedom Hall on Jan. 22.
The Knights raced out to a 14-2 lead, but saw that advantage disappear with a quick 12-point burst by the home team. Bellarmine went scoreless in the last nine minutes of the first half and trailed 26-18 at the break.
Ethan Claycomb scored six points to start the second half, then fellow senior Dylan Penn scored 11 straight points as the Knights regained the lead.
The biggest lead was five after a Claycomb follow and then it see-sawed down the stretch as two-time conference player of the year Darius McGhee started heating up for the Flames. He scored 13 consecutive points during a stretch with seven lead changes in the final seven minutes.
Penn gave Bellarmine the lead for good at 49-48 with an off-balance scoop off the glass with 42 seconds to go. Claycomb and C.J. Fleming finished it with free throws and Bellarmine had its 18th and biggest win of the season.
They learned about an hour later that Jacksonville had also won on the road setting up Tuesday's Championship game at home. The Knights are still not eligible for the NCAA tournament, but can earn a berth in the NIT with a win Tuesday.
