BOZICH | Can Jackson-Davis, Woodson fill the hole in their Indiana basketball resumes?

ALBANY, N.Y. (WDRB) — Trayce Jackson-Davis has collected more rebounds than any Indiana University men’s basketball player. Blocked more shots, too.
Jackson-Davis was named a first-team all-American by the Associated Press this week. He flashed his National Player of the Year credentials Friday night by hanging 24 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 blocks on Kent State when IU won its opening NCAA Tournament game, 71-60, at MVP Arena.
It’s a category of one player who has achieved that in this tournament.
“He already belongs in the discussion of the greatest players who have played at Indiana,” said Anthony Leal, an IU guard, who is a native Hoosier and former Mr. Basketball.
“He’s already done some many things nobody has done. And he’s stayed here four seasons when most players would have left.”
True, true and 1,000% true.
But there is one unavoidable hole on Jackson-Davis’ resume. At Indiana, there are the players who have taken the Hoosiers to a Final Four and even a national championship — and there are the guys who have not.
To advance in the discussion of all-time Indiana greats, Jackson-Davis needs to push this 23-11 Hoosier team to advance for at least three more victories, starting with IU’s Round of 32 NCAA Tournament game against Miami (FL) Sunday at 8:40 p.m.
Ask Mike Woodson, the Indiana coach.
Woodson sits sixth on the IU all-time scoring list with 2,061 points.
But unlike Quinn Buckner, Scott May, Isiah Thomas, Randy Wittman or Steve Alford, Woodson did not win a national title.
And unlike Calbert Cheaney, Jared Jeffries and Damon Bailey, Woodson did not make a Final Four.
“It’s a big void,” Woodson said of his inability to win a title or make a Final Four.
“You don’t come to college basketball, especially at Indiana, back during that time and not expect to win a Big Ten or a national title, because that’s how it should be and that’s how it was under the great Bob Knight.”
Some perspective. The Miami game will be Indiana’s first one in the Round of 32, since 2017, which was also the last time the Hoosiers reached the Sweet Sixteen.
There has not been an Elite Eight appearance since 2002, which was also the last season IU made the Final Four and title game, a loss to Maryland.
After hanging three banners from 1976-through-1987, the Hoosiers have hung zero banners in 36 years.
“There have been tons of different guys who have come back and talked to us since Woody has been here — Randy Wittman, Isiah Thomas, Quinn (Buckner, now the chairman of the IU board of trustees), Scott May, coach Knight himself,” Leal said. “Just tons and tons of guys.
“They all tell you the same thing. What really sticks out to me about what those teams had and what Coach Knight had was the culture.
“No matter who comes back, they always say the same thing: It’s about playing for the jersey, playing for the school, representing the school. Playing as hard as you possibly can for it because that’s what it is all about.”
Let it be known that is what Jackson-Davis has done over 125 career games.
Could have signed with Michigan State, a program that has made considerably more runs to the Final Four than Indiana over the last two decades. Did not.
Could have bolted IU for another program after Archie Miller was fired and Woodson was hired two years ago. Did not.
Could have kept his name in the NBA Draft last spring. Did not.
“Selfless is the perfect word for Trayce,” Leal said. “It’s never, ‘I had 25 points, I’m so happy.’ When we win, it’s good news. When we lose, it’s bad news. Which is the way it should be.
“He always wants to make sure that other guys get recognition but at the same time he’s OK with taking the most heat from Coach Woodson. He’s the guy Coach gets on more than anybody, which is great for other guys to see on our team.”
That, of course, gives Jackson-Davis an opening to talk trash with Woodson about moving past him on the IU scoring record last month.
The star player and the coach, who will turn 65 next Friday, have a remarkable relationship that allows Jackson-Davis to tease Woodson about persisting in his use of a flip phone and Woodson to get on Jackson-Davis for being soft when attacking the basket.
“I was cracking jokes and he was kind of mad about it,” Jackson-Davis said.
“But after it happened, he was very emotional and very proud … (Woodson) bleeds Indiana basketball.”
Jackson-Davis and Woodson are joined by their spots in the IU 2,000-point club — by being without a national title or even a trip to the Final Four. They are working to change that narrative over the next two weekends.
“I didn’t come back to IU just to coach Indiana basketball,” Woodson said. “I want to win some Big Ten titles and a national title.
“We’ve got a chance, just like all the teams that are left in this tournament. I’m not selling them on anything less than that. We’ll see what happens. Only time will tell.”
